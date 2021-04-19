Danny Duffy’s milestone strikeout comes in a Royals loss to the Rays

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

There were no late-inning home runs or walk-off dramatics this time for the Kansas City Royals. There was just the bitter taste of having committed three errors, given up three unearned runs and being held scoreless until the ninth inning on their home turf.

Royals veteran left-hander Danny Duffy recorded the 1,000th strikeout of his career Monday night and moved into sixth place on the franchise’s career strikeout leaderboard. He turned in a third consecutive quality start to begin the season and lowered his ERA to 0.50.

Despite having tossed six innings without allowing an earned run, Duffy still got tagged with the loss as the Royals lost 4-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays in front of an announced crowd of 5,589 for the opening game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals were held to five hits, including two by first baseman Carlos Santana. Salvador Perez, Michael A. Taylor and Nicky Lopez also had hits. Santana and Perez each doubled. Perez scored the club’s lone run on a Jorge Soler sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.

Duffy reached the milestone in the fourth inning when he struck out the side. He mowed down the Rays’ Nos. 2-5 hitters — Randy Arozarena, Brandon Lowe and Manuel Margot — all swinging and missing on fastballs for third strikes.

They were his fourth, fifth, and sixth strikeouts of the night, and they came with the teams locked in a scoreless tie.

Duffy tied Tom Gordon for sixth place on the club’s strikeout list when he retired Lowe with a 93 mph heater that pushed his total to 999. He then started off falling behind 3-0 on Margot before he fired three consecutive strikes and finished with a 95 mph fastball.

He sits alone in sixth place on the Royals’ strikeout list behind Kevin Appier (1,458), Mark Gubicza (1,366), Dennis Leonard (1,323), Bret Saberhagen (1,093) and Paul Splittorff (1,057).

Duffy finished the night having allowed two unearned runs on four hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out eight.

