Two Royals fans made great one-handed catches in the stands this past weekend

Is it possible for a team’s great play on the field to rub off on its fans?

I pose that question because as the Royals were winning three of four games against the Blue Jays to continue a hot start, fans at Kauffman Stadium made some impressive catches in the stands.

Let’s begin with Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader. A Royals fan in the upper deck made a nifty one-handed catch while holding a beer in his other hand. A bit of the man’s beverage spilled but he didn’t drop the entire cup, and he impressed the fans around him:

Should points be deducted because that man was wearing a Broncos jacket?

On Sunday, another Royals fan made another one-handed grab while holding a beer. This time, the contents of the drink remained in the aluminum bottle.

Bally Sports Kansas City broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre already deemed this the catch of the year:

Fans are back and so are one-handed catches!

See? It wasn’t just the Royals, who have the best record in the American League, who had a great weekend at the ballpark.