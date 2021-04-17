Royals

Royals offense sputters in 5-1 loss to Blue Jays in first game of doubleheader

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Steven Matz throws during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor came out on the losing end of a battle of left-handed pitchers in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Blue Jays southpaw Steven Matz held the Royals without a hit through the first 5 1/3 innings. The Royals offense got on the board with a run in the sixth, but they couldn’t rally from a four-run deficit and fell 5-1 in front of an announced crowd of 9,048 at Kauffman Stadium.

Minor allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. Two of the runs he allowed came on solo home runs by Jonathan Davis and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Blue Jays (7-7) scored a pair of first-inning runs on Lourdes Gurriel’s two-run double, and they never trailed in the game.

Infielder Nicky Lopez broke-up Matz’s no-hitter in the sixth, and left fielder Andrew Benintendi’s two-out RBI double scored Lopez and gave the Royals their first run.

The Royals (7-5) saw their three-game win streak snapped.

