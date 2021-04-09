Chiefs playbook included a call specifically for Sammy Watkins named ‘Martian Right’

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins watches the highlights from Sunday’s other NFL football games before the start of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium Dec. 6, 2020. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Shortly after he signed with the Chiefs in 2018, wide receiver Sammy Watkins wrote of his belief on Twitter that he is a “reptilian solar being.”

Watkins, who signed last month with the Baltimore Ravens, shared in a Bleacher Report story that he has seen a spaceship and is an alien.

You never know how much of what Watkins believes was known to the Chiefs coaching staff, but it seems like Andy Reid heard at least some of it.

That’s because Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson revealed in an interview Thursday on the NFL Network that Kansas City had a play specifically for Watkins called “Martian Right.”

That anecdote came up when Robinson was asked about some of the special plays the Chiefs have run over the years. Think “Jet Chip Wasp,” “Smoked Sausage,” “Hungry Pig Right” and so many more.

Robinson said the special plays often are conjured up by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.

“During the special teams periods during practice, Tyreek, Kelce and Patrick, they don’t partake in the special teams that much,” Robinson said. “So they go on to the side and they’ll be running some plays and catching some through that period. When they get done, they just improv and go through the plays and show it to Andy Reid. If Andy likes it, he’ll put his twist on it and make it just a little bit better.”

Robinson was asked what plays didn’t make the cut or haven’t been used. That’s when he mentioned the play for Watkins.

“Oh, we had a lot of them,” Robinson said. “We had some for Sammy, we had some for a lot of guys. Mecole (Hardman). Sammy had one call, ‘Martian Right.’ We never got a chance to use it but it’s a sweet one, I can’t tell you all how it goes yet because it might be in the running.”

Here is the entire interview with Robinson, who has high hopes for the 2021 season:

How much does @Demarcus love GMFB?



Check out this awesome background pic.twitter.com/hQsycJbWpG — GMFB (@gmfb) April 8, 2021