NFL Network reporter gives update on Patrick Mahomes’ recovery from turf-toe surgery

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes garnered attention over the weekend ... with an Easter photo on Instragram.

Part of the reason: it was an adorable family picture of Mahomes with his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, and their infant daughter, Sterling Skye.

Also catching the eye of people on social media: the huge walking boot that Mahomes has had since he underwent surgery to repair a turf toe injury (torn plantar plate) in his foot.

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee reached out to Mahomes on Twitter to ask how he was doing. Mahomes said he was “all good.”

Lolol yeah all good https://t.co/cOq4APKWHY — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 4, 2021

Monday on the NFL Network, reporter Ian Rapoport was asked about the photo and he provided an update on Mahomes’ recovery from the injury.

“It’s almost like people have forgotten that Patrick Mahomes had major foot surgery, toe surgery after the Super Bowl,” Rapoport said. “I mean we talked about it seemingly every day leading up to the Super Bowl and then everyone saw Mahomes in that walking boot and they’re like, ‘What happened?’ I know, because I had to explain to my two sons yesterday why he’s wearing a walking boot and what actually was happening.

“So yes, Patrick Mahomes had surgery, It was major. Everything is going extremely well. He’s been diligent from my understanding, in rehab. He is on track to be ready when he should be ready. Remember, it’s a matter of several months, not weeks. What I’m told is that when the real football starts, which should be in July for training camp, Patrick Mahomes will be good to go and absolutely fine. That’s the best news that the Chiefs could ask for.”

Fans would agree with that.