NFL planning to add 17th game in 2021, and Chiefs’ extra opponent appears to be set

By all accounts, the NFL MVP race is between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers.

No matter whose name is announced during the NFL Honors show in February, it appears Mahomes and Rodgers will face off next year, even though Green Bay and the rest of the NFC North is not in the Chiefs’ schedule rotation for the 2021 season.

However, NFL.com reported the league is expected to add a 17th game to the schedule for the 2021 season. The official announcement “may not come for weeks, if not months, since the NFL must first negotiate at least one new media contract in order to make the move to 17 games in 2021.”

The NFL Network’s Albert Breer reported this week there will be a rotation for each team’s 17th game.

Re: 17-game slate, the inter-conference rotation for '21 ...



Full crossover: NFC East/AFC West, NFC North/AFC North, NFC South/AFC East, NFC West, AFC South.



1-game crossover (1 v. 1, 2 v. 2, etc.): NFC East/AFC East, NFC North/AFC West, NFC South/AFC South, NFC West/AFC North. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 28, 2020

With the AFC West-NFC North rotation set to kick things off, that means the Chiefs would be facing the Packers, who already have won the North division.

The Chiefs lead the all-time series 7-5-1, but Green Bay has won the last two meetings. That includes last season’s “Sunday Night Football” contest at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes was out because of a dislocated kneecap, but the Chiefs nearly got the victory, losing 31-24.

Rodgers threw three touchdown passes, including a 67-yarder to Aaron Jones with 6 minutes, 58 seconds to play in regulation.

Where the Packers-Chiefs game would be played is a question that needs to be answered.

The Chiefs’ 2021 schedule of foes is nearly set as the division rotation has them playing the NFC East and AFC North next season. They’ll also face the AFC East champion Bills, and the AFC South winner, which will be either the Colts or Titans.

Home: Bills, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Away: Bengals, Eagles, Ravens, Washington FT, Colts/Titans, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Site to be determined: Packers