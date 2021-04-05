National media has harsh words for KU after giving Bill Self a lifetime contract

Bill Self’s Kansas Jayhawks won seven of eight games to close out the regular season, but now they’ve had to drop out of the Big 12 tournament because of a positive COVID-19 test on Friday morning. AP

It’s fair to say that Kansas’ decision to give men’s basketball coach Bill Self a “lifetime” contract extension sent ripples through the sport.

The deal is a five-year rolling agreement that automatically adds one year at the conclusion of each season for the rest of Self’s career. It comes while the KU basketball program is under an NCAA investigation alleging major infractions.

News of the deal was met with harsh words from many national media members. Here is a sample of what they’re saying.

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated wrote a column with the headline, “Bill Self’s lifetime contract makes clear where Kansas’ priorities lie.”

Here is an excerpt: “In the throes of an infractions process that has resulted in major allegations from NCAA enforcement, which could lead to huge penalties, Kansas has up and given Self — who is personally charged with a Level I violation — a lifetime contract. It’s a rolling five-year deal that specifically states he cannot be fired for cause due to NCAA sanctions. It is impressively brazen, and also extremely on-brand for the school that claimed victimhood in the federal corruption scandal, sued Jim Gatto, broke out the money cannons for Midnight Madness, and then complained that the scandal has hurt recruiting.

“I mean, at least Kansas isn’t trying to be something it’s not. It is admitting that is winning is all that matters and skipping the pretense.”

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel said the contract is further proof of how college sports have changed:

Not only has nothing happened to Sean Miller, Bill Self and Will Wade, the main coaches caught up in the FBI scandal, but Self

got a lifetime contract.



Schools used to live in fear of NCAA sanctions. Now, they Do. Not. Care. (Unless they want to force out a bad coach.) — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) April 2, 2021

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum didn’t hold back in his criticism of KU during a visit to WJOX’s “The Roundtable” on Monday morning.

“Well, I mean we’re talking about a soulless program and we should never be surprised,” Finebaum said. “The fact that this happened without an athletic director is even more amazing to me. But it just goes to show you that powerful coaches nowadays, in any sport, are controlled by the people that matter and those are not the people in the chain of command. You guys have watched that all up close with some of the machinations at Auburn.

“By the way, we act like Bill Self founded the program. This is the birthplace of college basketball. They’ve had some pretty iconic coaches and national championships. You mention Roy Williams. Just think about that for a second. I was never that big of a Roy Williams fan. You can blame him for a lot of things at North Carolina, but most of the NCAA situations were institutional there. They were there long before he arrived. Bill Self, to me, is the poster child for ‘nobody in college basketball cares about integrity.’”

USA Today’s Dan Wolken called it “university malpractice.”

This is university malpractice. Kansas can’t fire Bill Self for cause regardless of the outcome of the NCAA case. The school president who agreed to this is not a serious person. https://t.co/QPOBTIX1X0 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) April 2, 2021

This is what Fox Sports’ Aaron Torres tweeted:

Shoutout to Kansas, who clearly, really, doesn't give a damn about what the NCAA thinks.



School just announced that they have signed Bill Self - in the middle of a multi-year investigation - to a lifetime contract



— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) April 2, 2021

Also never forget, at a time when Arizona's administration basically refuses to acknowledge Sean Miller's existence as a human being...



The stuff Bill Self was caught doing by the FBI remains much, much worse than what Sean Miller was caught doing — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) April 2, 2021

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports said the timing of the contract was no coincidence.

KU could have done this next week. KU could have waited until it had an AD. This was strategic, hijacking a news cycle. Every preview show in the country now has to mention Bill Self's contract at the exact moment players are shooting around at Final Four. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) April 2, 2021