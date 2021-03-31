Announcer pulls a Kevin Harlan by calling Dodgers and UCLA games at same time

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang runs up court after making a basket during the second half of an Elite 8 game against Michigan in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

It’s always important for a broadcaster to know his or her audience, and sometimes that goes beyond the game the person is calling.

For instance, Kevin Harlan’s legendary call of the Chiefs-Chargers game in the 2019 season included play-by-play of the end of the Patriots-Dolphins game.

On Tuesday night, Dodgers announcer Joe Davis channeled Harlan. UCLA was putting the finishing touches on a 51-49 win over Michigan in the men’s NCAA Tournament. It came during the ninth inning of the Dodgers-Angels spring-training game.

Davis managed to show a bit more excitement as the Bruins booked a spot in the Final Four, then shifted gears and called a pitch from the Dodgers game.

A Twitter user named Danny shared this clip from the Dodgers’ game:

Even if you’re not a UCLA fan, it was probably fun to get caught up on the end of the game while watching the Dodgers.

It wasn’t quite on the level of Harlan’s call of two games, but the stakes were higher in that instance, which remains a piece of Chiefs lore.