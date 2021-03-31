Chiefs make fun ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ video to highlight 17th game for ’21 season

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) prepares to swipe a golden idol and, in the process, bring down an ancient stone temple in “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Props from the Indiana Jones movies and real archaeological finds are on display in “Indiana Jones and the Adventure of Archaeology” at the National Geographic Museum in Washington, D.C. Paramount Pictures

It’s likely I’ve mentioned this before in this space, but I love “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

The movie arrived in theaters on June 12, 1981, and the coming anniversary rightfully should get a lot of attention in a couple of months. I was 12 at the time and was enthralled from the opening moments.

“Raiders” was the first movie I saw multiple times in theaters and have now viewed it more than four dozen times in various forms, including IMAX, VHS, DVD and streaming.

That’s all a long-winded lead-up to note that the Chiefs used a famous scene from the film to highlight their 17th opponent in the 2021 season.

The NFL on Tuesday made official what has been rumored for months: the league would add the extra game to schedules and the Chiefs would face the Green Bay Packers.

Instead of a fourth preseason game, the Chiefs will play one of the NFC’s best teams, which is a heck of a swap for fans.

So the Chiefs used the scene were Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) steals the Chachapoyan Fertility Idol by replacing it with a bag of sand. This is fun (and yes, that’s a young Alfred Molina as the soon-to-be deceased Satipo):

Just a little switcheroo... pic.twitter.com/TOm769s8Zs — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 30, 2021

Here is the scene from the movie, and well, a lot more happens shortly after this: