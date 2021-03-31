For Pete's Sake
Chiefs make fun ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ video to highlight 17th game for ’21 season
It’s likely I’ve mentioned this before in this space, but I love “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
The movie arrived in theaters on June 12, 1981, and the coming anniversary rightfully should get a lot of attention in a couple of months. I was 12 at the time and was enthralled from the opening moments.
“Raiders” was the first movie I saw multiple times in theaters and have now viewed it more than four dozen times in various forms, including IMAX, VHS, DVD and streaming.
That’s all a long-winded lead-up to note that the Chiefs used a famous scene from the film to highlight their 17th opponent in the 2021 season.
The NFL on Tuesday made official what has been rumored for months: the league would add the extra game to schedules and the Chiefs would face the Green Bay Packers.
Instead of a fourth preseason game, the Chiefs will play one of the NFC’s best teams, which is a heck of a swap for fans.
So the Chiefs used the scene were Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) steals the Chachapoyan Fertility Idol by replacing it with a bag of sand. This is fun (and yes, that’s a young Alfred Molina as the soon-to-be deceased Satipo):
Here is the scene from the movie, and well, a lot more happens shortly after this:
