Former Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman is raffling off his AFC Championship Game ring

Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman (No. 42) and teammates celebrate his touchdown reception during the first half Monday night in Baltimore against the Ravens. AP

This time it seems Anthony Sherman is making the decision himself to put a personal item up for raffle.

You may recall that a prank led to Sherman “announcing” his truck was being raffled for charity in January. He only learned about it after teammates hacked his Twitter account to share the news.

Sherman, who retired earlier this month, tweeted that his 2020 AFC Championship Ring would be raffled off to support the International Justice Mission.

The IJM says it is “a global organization that protects people in poverty from violence. We partner with local authorities in 21 program offices in 14 countries to combat trafficking and slavery, violence against women and children, and police abuse of power.”

On Twitter, Sherman wrote: “Enter to win my AFC Championship RING, and you’ll help send rescue to people experiencing violence and slavery. @IJM is working to end slavery, and I’ve partnered with them for the All In For Freedom sweepstakes”

Enter to win my AFC Championship RING, and you’ll help send rescue to people experiencing violence and slavery. @IJM is working to end slavery, and I've partnered with them for the All In For Freedom sweepstakes. Enter here: https://t.co/Nf9sSIVMFc — Anthony Sherman (@Shermanator_42) March 26, 2021

According to the IJM website, the ring for winning January’s game against Buffalo will be available this summer and has an estimated retail value of $10,000.

Other items being raffled off include an autographed Patrick Mahomes jersey, a glove signed by Royals pitcher Kyle Zimmer, a signed Michael Jordan Bulls jersey, an autographed Albert Pujols bat, and his cleats and gloves, signed Willie Mays and Hank Aaron jerseys and an autographed Jason Adam Cubs jersey. Adam, the former Royals pitcher, attended Blue Valley Northwest High School.