That Anthony Sherman truck giveaway for charity started as a prank by Chiefs teammates

“Seinfeld” fans may remember that episode when George Costanza bought a car because he thought it had been owned by actor Jon Voight.

That didn’t end up being the case, but Chiefs fans can enter for a chance to win fullback Anthony Sherman’s truck. And it is Sherman’s own truck, which is described as a “2017 King Ranch F250 (that) features a custom OD Green wrap, window tinting, custom bumper, custom lift and many extras!”

The thing is, Sherman never made the decision to give away his truck. It was part of a prank executed by Chiefs long snapper James Winchester and punter Dustin Colquitt, who is back with the team on the practice squad.

Sherman revealed that he’d been duped during an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“It wasn’t my idea at first,” Sherman said. “I had a couple buddies of mine that decided to figure out a way on my Twitter account and put this up as a prank, and then kind of gave me two options. It was like, ‘Hey, either you can look one way or you can look the other way,’ so I just decided that it is only a truck.”

Sherman said it was payback from former MLB first baseman Adam LaRoche for a prank (more on that later), but didn’t know who hacked his Twitter account. While on McAfee’s show, Sherman learned the culprits were his teammates.

Colquitt explained how he and Winchester got into Sherman’s phone.

“James Winchester, hanging out at Sherm’s house, acted like his phone died, so he needed Sherm’s phone,” Colquitt said. “Sherm threw the phone. It was not on, so he said, ‘Sherm, I need to call her back, give me the code, he spit it out.”

And the rest, as they say, is history.

Sherman, who learned of his good deed after practice on Saturday, knew the scheme was cooked up by LaRoche. That’s because the E3 Ranch Foundation was started by LaRoche and his wife.

Also, Sherman dumped roughly 12,000 Oreo cookies into LaRoche’s car a month ago as a prank, so this was retribution.

Here is the clip of Colquitt and Sherman, and you can see a photo of the car full of cookies:

I don’t say this lightly... this might be my favorite prank ever executed. It was spiteful.. it was well thought out.. it worked PERFECTLY.. AND it’s helping an AMAZING cause



Be a friend, tell a friend.. @Shermanator_42, got GOT. What an absolute hero dude pic.twitter.com/TR23Vrzyxk — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 3, 2021

The drawing for the truck will continue. Here is the link to buy entries, along with rules and restrictions. There is also a note on the website that says no purchase is necessary to be entered. The drawing for the truck will be held at 5 p.m. on Feb. 19.

If you should happen to win the truck and feel bad for Sherman, there is an option for a $40,000 cash prize.