Mitchell Schwartz reportedly helped sell free agent Joe Thuney on the Chiefs

Some players leave an NFL team and there are hard feelings or it’s just a messy departure.

That’s clearly not the case with right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who was released by the Chiefs on March 11. Rather than stew over being let go, Schwartz talked up the Chiefs to free-agent guard Joe Thuney just days later.

That nugget was revealed by Matt Verderame, the national NFL reporter for FanSided. Verderame spoke with Thuney’s agent, Mike McCartney, about the Chiefs signing Thuney, the former Patriots offensive lineman.

McCartney revealed he received a call from the Chiefs precisely at 11 a.m. when NFL free agency’s tampering period opened.

“For the Chiefs, who watched quarterback Patrick Mahomes get battered behind a makeshift line in Super Bowl LV five weeks prior, landing Thuney was a must,” Verderame wrote.

“Unbeknownst to the team, they already had someone advocating their strengths to Thuney; former Chiefs All-Pro right tackle Mitchell Schwartz.

“During McCartney’s research in the lead-up to free agency, the agent asked Schwartz, another of his clients, to speak with Thuney. Schwartz laid out the situation in Kansas City, explaining what Thuney would be getting at One Arrowhead Drive.”

Schwartz’s words, coupled with a monster contract offer from the Chiefs, sealed the deal and Thuney was in the fold for KC.

On Tuesday, Schwartz retweeted the story with two emojis of a person tipping a hand. That emoji is said to represent an information-desk person.

