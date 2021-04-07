A look back at Patrick Mahomes’ 80-yard throw during his Pro Day at Texas Tech

College football players usually get two chances to showcase their talents when their playing days come to an end.

There usually is the NFL Combine and team Pro Days. In 2017, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes must have opened some eyes with his effort on the day scouts were invited to watch him and other Red Raiders players work out in Lubbock, Texas.

But a few years ago, Mahomes said a throw at his Texas Tech Pro Day wasn’t as good as he had hoped. But it was still amazing.

“The furthest I have ever thrown the ball was 85 yards,” Mahomes said on the “Stick To Football” podcast in 2018. “But I had a little wind at my back, so I don’t claim that one. At my Pro Day, I threw it like 80 if it was windy, but I didn’t throw it as good as I could have — it was wobbling.”

With the NFL Combine not being held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is more emphasis on Pro Days at each individual school. On Wednesday, Texas Tech will have its Pro Day, so it’s a good time to look back at Mahomes’ Pro Day.

Here are two views of his longest pass, which may have been a touch under 80 yards:

.@PatrickMahomes absolutely LAUNCHED it at his @TexasTechFB Pro Day



Pro Day coverage continues all month long on @nflnetwork! pic.twitter.com/TNsfJqlBRB — NFL (@NFL) March 14, 2021

If you are interested, here is a longer look at the work Mahomes did that day.