For Pete's Sake
Kansas City Chiefs fans share birthday greetings for coach Andy Reid
If you were going to compile a list of the most popular people in Kansas City, Chiefs coach Andy Reid likely would be near the top.
Reid, who last year guided the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in 50 years, is beloved by most fans. They love his success on the field, dry humor and love of food.
On Friday, Reid celebrated his 63rd birthday and a number of fans took to Twitter to send greetings to the man who is nicknamed “Big Red.”
Here is a small sample of what Chiefs fans were writing (or photoshop images that were shared) about Reid:
