Kansas City Chiefs fans share birthday greetings for coach Andy Reid

If you were going to compile a list of the most popular people in Kansas City, Chiefs coach Andy Reid likely would be near the top.

Reid, who last year guided the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in 50 years, is beloved by most fans. They love his success on the field, dry humor and love of food.

On Friday, Reid celebrated his 63rd birthday and a number of fans took to Twitter to send greetings to the man who is nicknamed “Big Red.”

Here is a small sample of what Chiefs fans were writing (or photoshop images that were shared) about Reid:

Cheeseburgers all around. Love it. https://t.co/VSORJdN4Ou — Robert G. Alberino Jr (@Robertalberino) March 19, 2021

Happy Birthday to the savior of Chiefs Kingdom, Big Red, the one and only, Andy Reid. pic.twitter.com/WObYzOfayS — State Your Line (@StateYourLine) March 19, 2021

Happy Birthday to the best coach ever! Have a great day Big Red! — Heather Meinholdt (@hlmeinholdt) March 19, 2021

Stack it high! — Gary A. Roth | FREE SPEECH DESERVES LIFE (@blue_leadership) March 19, 2021

Happy Birthday Coach Reid!!! Have an amazing day!!! Thank you for everything you do!!! #HappyBirthday #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/raaAFALEUZ — LoveRevengeAndZombies (@LRZombie) March 19, 2021

Happy birthday to one of my most favorite head coaches of all time! Have an awesome day! — A.K.W (@akw4life) March 19, 2021

The whole Chiefs Nation would like to greet HC Andy Reid a happy 63rd birthday! pic.twitter.com/hZHo69vNcg — Chiefs Kingdom (@ChiefsKingdomCP) March 19, 2021

Herzlichen Glückwunsch Coach Reid!

The Season you took over the Chiefs was the first Football-Season I watched in full and fell in love with the sport and the Chiefs!

What a ride we took "together"! https://t.co/W7poev3vrS — Kreyma (@RheinlandChief) March 19, 2021