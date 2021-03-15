For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Key stats and highlights for new Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Joe Thuney

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones couldn’t get to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the second quarter due to the blocking of offensive guard Joe Thuney during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game on January 20, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones couldn’t get to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the second quarter due to the blocking of offensive guard Joe Thuney during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game on January 20, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

A lot can change in the NFL over the course of a few days.

Last week, the Chiefs released tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher, and their offensive line seemed to need a big upgrade.

That came Monday as the Chiefs agreed to a five-year contract with former Patriots guard Joe Thuney.

Thuney, 28, has an impressive résumé as these numbers from Pro Football Focus and Warren Sharpe show:

If you want to see Thuney in action, a great place to start is Super Bowl LIII. Look what he did when matched up with Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald (via Twitter user Evan Lezar):

The Scouting Academy took a closer look at Thuney’s technique:

Thuney had a huge block that helped running back James White as Twitter user Tucker Boynton shows:

Twitter user Ted Nguyen shared a look at this play in which Thuney and a teammate opened a huge space:

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service