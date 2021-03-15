For Pete's Sake
Key stats and highlights for new Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Joe Thuney
A lot can change in the NFL over the course of a few days.
Last week, the Chiefs released tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher, and their offensive line seemed to need a big upgrade.
That came Monday as the Chiefs agreed to a five-year contract with former Patriots guard Joe Thuney.
Thuney, 28, has an impressive résumé as these numbers from Pro Football Focus and Warren Sharpe show:
If you want to see Thuney in action, a great place to start is Super Bowl LIII. Look what he did when matched up with Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald (via Twitter user Evan Lezar):
The Scouting Academy took a closer look at Thuney’s technique:
Thuney had a huge block that helped running back James White as Twitter user Tucker Boynton shows:
Twitter user Ted Nguyen shared a look at this play in which Thuney and a teammate opened a huge space:
Comments