Key stats and highlights for new Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Joe Thuney

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones couldn’t get to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the second quarter due to the blocking of offensive guard Joe Thuney during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game on January 20, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. jsleezer@kcstar.com

A lot can change in the NFL over the course of a few days.

Last week, the Chiefs released tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher, and their offensive line seemed to need a big upgrade.

That came Monday as the Chiefs agreed to a five-year contract with former Patriots guard Joe Thuney.

Thuney, 28, has an impressive résumé as these numbers from Pro Football Focus and Warren Sharpe show:

New #Chiefs Signing

G Joe Thuney



Overall

• 2020: 74.3 (9th)

• 2019: 79.2 (5th)

• 2018: 77.4 (6th)



Pass Block

• 2020: 73.1 (10th)

• 2019: 88.0 (3rd)

• 2018: 85.3 (5th)



Run Block

• 2020: 70.2 (15th)

• 2019: 68.7 (12th)

• 2018: 70.4 (8th)



(Rankings: G)#ChiefsKingdom — PFF KC Chiefs (@PFF_Chiefs) March 15, 2021

Joe Thuney pass-blocking stats since 2018:



1,733 snaps

3 sacks allowed pic.twitter.com/Svr4GYFKc0 — PFF (@PFF) March 15, 2021

the last two years, Joe Thuney has played in a pass-heavy offense with Tom Brady and a run-heavy offenses with Cam Newton...



...and allowed 3 total sacks with 3 total penalties in over 2,100 snaps



now protecting $450M Patrick Mahomes https://t.co/SSuVNN2BgB — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 15, 2021

If you want to see Thuney in action, a great place to start is Super Bowl LIII. Look what he did when matched up with Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald (via Twitter user Evan Lezar):

On the lone TD drive of the game, the #Patriots had LG Joe Thuney block Aaron Donald 1v1 twice in key situations, and Thuney won both times. Thuney has tackle-like skills. Always balanced, great core strength, quick feet, knows how to use his arms/hands. Underrated player. pic.twitter.com/MQQaWpdZLj — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 7, 2019

The Scouting Academy took a closer look at Thuney’s technique:

#WalkbackWednesday via Patriots LG Joe Thuney using torque, hand placement and leverage to create movement before finishing the block pic.twitter.com/zgLsDZTJe8 — The Scouting Academy (@TheScoutAcademy) August 19, 2020

Thuney had a huge block that helped running back James White as Twitter user Tucker Boynton shows:

Joe Thuney with a huge block on the White TD pic.twitter.com/t07obnrbj4 — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) December 15, 2019

Twitter user Ted Nguyen shared a look at this play in which Thuney and a teammate opened a huge space:

1-back power from the gun.



Great "deuce" block (T+ G dbl to backside LB) from Trent Brown and Joe Thuney pic.twitter.com/UiWkeZJLnp — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) October 5, 2018