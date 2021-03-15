Royals players on Twitter gush over Bobby Witt, Jr.: ‘He’s a freak!’

Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. throws during an intrasquad baseball game at Kauffman Stadium Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

This is the first spring-training camp for Royals infielder Bobby Witt, Jr., but he looks like an established star.

Witt, who was second overall pick in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft, is batting .333 with a team-leading seven RBIs and he’s tied for the lead with three home runs.

That third homer came Sunday night against Julio Urías during the Royals’ 8-4 win over the Dodgers in Glendale, Arizona. It came in the second inning. Witt also drew a 12-pitch walk to open the game against Urías.

Witt is just 20, and he’s drawing rave reviews from his teammates, many of whom took to Twitter on Sunday night to praise him.

There was this exchange between right fielder Whit Merrifield and third baseman Hunter Dozier, neither of whom played Sunday night:

He’s a freak! — Hunter Dozier (@hdozier_17) March 15, 2021

Starting pitcher Brad Keller echoed Dozier’s sentiment:

Pitcher Brady Singer, who started Sunday night’s game tweeted this:

Relief pitcher Tyler Zuber shared a pair of tweets about Witt:

My gosh @BwittJr keep doing it — Tyler Zuber (@TylerZuber) March 15, 2021

Exciting time to be a Royal!! https://t.co/SKBl97JKJG — Tyler Zuber (@TylerZuber) March 15, 2021

Sure, it’s spring training and everything that happens before the regular season needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

But that was five Royals players who tweeted about Witt during one game in Arizona. That seems like another sign that Witt has bright future.