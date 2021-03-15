Bobby Witt Jr. turns in another electrifying spring training performance in a Royals win

Top prospect and former first-round draft pick Bobby Witt Jr. has been giving Royals fans a lot to be excited about already this spring. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

This has quickly become the spring training of Bobby Witt Jr. No matter how much anyone might want to temper the excitement for the 20-year-old who still hasn’t played a regular season game above the Rookie League level, the Kansas City Royals’ top prospect has demonstrated a knack for making his presence felt in multiple ways.

Witt, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, has made eye-opening plays this spring with his legs, bat and glove.

Sunday night he showed off his mixture of speed, awareness and power within the first two innings as the Royals grabbed an 8-4 win over the Dodgers in a Cactus League game at Camelback Ranch in Arizona.

Former Gardner Edgerton star Bubba Starling blasted a first-inning grand slam, his first home run of the spring, and the Royals (11-3) didn’t look back.

Baseball America’s 16th-ranked prospect, Witt started off the night by drawing a 12-pitch walk after he fell behind in the count against Los Angeles Dodgers talented left-hander Julio Urías. Later in the inning, he came around to score from second base on a mad dash following a fielding error on the infield. The next inning, he took Urías deep for his third home run of the spring.

“I liked the baserunning,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said of Witt’s exploits. “He gets a ball that doesn’t even leave the dirt, and I don’t know if (third base coach) Vance (Wilson) could have stopped him. He just had a full head of steam and he’s thinking about that next 90 feet.”

Witt went 1 for 3 with a walk, two runs scored and a homer. Matheny also called the lead-off walk by Witt as one of the best at-bats of the spring.

The Royals sent eight men to the plate in the first inning and jumped out to an early lead on five unearned runs. After Witt scored on an error, Ryan McBroom reached on a strikeout after the third strike got past the catcher to load the bases for Starling (1 for 3).

Catcher Cam Gallagher (2 for 3) collected a pair of hits and threw out a runner attempting to steal.

Bobby Witt Jr. rakes pic.twitter.com/iz8hUCwPj5 — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) March 15, 2021

Brady bunch of strikeouts

Right-hander Brady Singer struck out six in four innings and allowed one run on a Corey Seager solo home run in the first inning in his second start of the spring.

Singer allowed three of the four hits against him in the first inning, and he stranded the bases loaded at the end of the first inning.

“I settled down there in the first after Seager got a hold of one,” Singer said. “I think I felt better as the game went on. I felt really good towards the end. I felt like I was making some good pitches down. Slider was working really well tonight too.”

Singer retired the last seven batters he faced in order. The Dodgers’ lineup featured regulars Mookie Betts, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Will Smith, AJ Pollock, Christ Taylor and Seager.

“That was definitely a really good lineup, a lot of older veteran hitters in there as well,” Singer said. “It was a really good test, and I’m happy with the outcome. I feel like I made some really good pitches and competed well too.”

Singer has now struck out 11 batters in seven innings in two Cactus League starts.

On the backfields

The Royals and Rangers played a “B” game on the Rangers side of the complex in Surprise, Arizona, on Sunday.

Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier and outfielder Jarrod Dyson took advantage of the chance to get at-bats. Dyson went 1 for 5, while Dozier went 0 for 4 with a walk.

Wade Davis (one inning), Scott Barlow (2/3 innings) and Jesse Hahn (one inning) each had scoreless outings, while minor-league pitcher Alec Marsh gave up a run in two innings and Jace Vines gave up a run in 2/3 innings.

Franco potentially finds a home

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported that third baseman Maikel Franco and the Baltimore Orioles were closing in on a free-agent contract.

Franco spent last season with the Royals after having been non-tendered by the Philadelphia Phillies after the 2019 season. He played in all 60 games during the pandemic-shortened season, and he slashed .278/.321/.457.

Franco led the Royals with 16 doubles, 24 extra-base hits and 38 RBIs. He ranked third on the team with eight home runs, and started 51 games at third base.

The Royals non-tendered Franco in December with Franco eligible for salary arbitration.