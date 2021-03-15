Here is what national media is saying about Mizzou ahead of 2021 NCAA Tournament

Mizzou forward Jeremiah Tilmon (23) looks to pass against the Florida Gators at Exactech Arena in Gainesville on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Mizzou Athletics

Missouri is back in the NCAA Tournament and it will be looking to win a game in the Big Dance for the first time since 2010.

A number of national college basketball writers shared their thoughts on the Tigers heading into the tournament.

Here is what they were saying about Mizzou, which is seeded ninth.

CBS Sports ranked the Tigers as the 33rd-best team in the NCAA Tournament field.

“Missouri has had some strange results, beating elite teams and taking odd losses,” CBS Sports wrote. “But at least they’re back in the NCAAs, which Mizzou fans have been craving. Jeremiah Tilmon has been around since Michael Porter Jr. was on the roster. He’s got old-man game that pairs well with spunky Xavier Pinson. Tigers pay their rent by scoring close to the rim.”

ESPN’s Myron Medcalf wrote about every team in the tournament.

This is an excerpt of what he said about Mizzou: “The Tigers have not been able to recapture the efficiency they used to pick up significant wins earlier in the season. Dru Smith (14.1 PPG) and Xavier Pinson (14.1 PPG) are key players for Cuonzo Martin’s squad. We know what the Tigers can do. The problem is they just haven’t done it recently. Their only wins since Feb. 6 have been against South Carolina, Florida and Georgia.”

USA Today’s Dan Wolken said the Tigers are a tough team to figure out.

“Mizzou hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game in 11 years, with four losses since a 2010 win over Clemson, including the 2012 loss as a No. 2 seed to Norfolk State,” Wolken wrote. “At its best, MU has the talent to hang with most teams in the country. On an off night, Missouri could lose to any team in the field. One key statistic for the Tigers is a 69.8% free-throw shooting mark, tied for 208th in the country.

The Associated Press took note of Tilmon’s importance.

“Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson anchor the backcourt but Mizzou’s wild card is forward Jeremiah Tilmon,” the AP wrote. “At times in his career, the senior has been one of the best big men in the SEC but has struggled of late. His return to form could bring a huge boost that propels the Tigers beyond expectations.”

Andy Wittry of NCAA.com picked winners for all the first-round games and sees Mizzou beating Oklahoma.

“Missouri’s first five games of the season came against NCAA tournament teams and it won all five, including a game against future No. 1 seed Illinois,” Wittry wrote. “The Tigers have stumbled down the stretch but they have as much experience and continuity as almost any team in the country.”