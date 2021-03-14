Missouri Tigers return to NCAA Tournament as No. 9 seed. Here’s their bracket

Missouri’s Drew Buggs, center, joins teammates as they listen to head coach Cuonzo Martin, right, before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) AP

The Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team is headed back to the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers are the No. 9 seed in the West Region and will play No. 8 seed Oklahoma on Saturday in the first round. Time and location will be announced but this year’s tournament will be played entirely in the state of Indiana.

The winner of the MU-OU game will face either top-seeded Gonzaga or the First Four winner between No. 16 seeds Norfolk State and Appalachian State.

This will be the Tigers’ second NCAA appearance in coach Cuonzo Martin’s four seasons in Columbia.

This story will be updated