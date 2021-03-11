For Pete's Sake
What’s being said about locally, nationally about Chiefs releasing Fisher and Schwartz
Fans knew the Chiefs offensive line in the 2021 season opener would be different from the one that started Super Bowl LV.
But many hoped tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher, who both missed the Super Bowl because of injuries, would be back for next season. Instead both were released Thursday morning by the Chiefs.
The moves helped the Chiefs get closer to being under the salary cap, which will be $15.7 million less than last season.
Here is what national media members and Chiefs fans were saying about the moves, starting with Tavia Hunt, the wife of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt.
“You’re an amazing person and you leave a legacy in KC,” she wrote in response to Fisher’s Instagram post about his release. “We will miss you Fish!”
ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted why the moves were made:
Peter Schrager of the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” wrote this about Schwartz:
Field Yates of ESPN shared this memorable moment involving Fisher:
Fox Sports’ Geoff Schwartz took note of Fisher’s improvement through the years:
Pro Football Focus Kansas City shared information on how Schwartz and Fisher have performed:
Mike Tannenbaum of ESPN looked at what’s next for the Chiefs:
Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark tweeted this:
Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans were saying on Twitter.
Comments