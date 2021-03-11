What’s being said about locally, nationally about Chiefs releasing Fisher and Schwartz

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown pass with Eric Fisher (72) and Mitchell Schwartz (71) during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City. AP Photo

Fans knew the Chiefs offensive line in the 2021 season opener would be different from the one that started Super Bowl LV.

But many hoped tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher, who both missed the Super Bowl because of injuries, would be back for next season. Instead both were released Thursday morning by the Chiefs.

The moves helped the Chiefs get closer to being under the salary cap, which will be $15.7 million less than last season.

Here is what national media members and Chiefs fans were saying about the moves, starting with Tavia Hunt, the wife of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt.

“You’re an amazing person and you leave a legacy in KC,” she wrote in response to Fisher’s Instagram post about his release. “We will miss you Fish!”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted why the moves were made:

With these moves, the Chiefs created just over $18 million in salary-cap space. They still are about $3 million over the cap after this morning’s moves. https://t.co/P2KfwZRcfF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2021

Peter Schrager of the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” wrote this about Schwartz:

Mitchell Schwartz was the model of consistency at the right tackle position for nearly a decade.

A 7,894 snap-streak at offensive tackle is incredible. @gmfb @ArrowheadPride — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 11, 2021

Field Yates of ESPN shared this memorable moment involving Fisher:

Feels like the best way for Chiefs fans to show love for Eric Fisher today is to pour one out just like he did in the playoffs two seasons ago pic.twitter.com/eKAET1n9lx — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 11, 2021

Fox Sports’ Geoff Schwartz took note of Fisher’s improvement through the years:

I was locker mates with Fisher his rookie season. He made incredible growth from that season to where he’s at now. Valuable member of this Chiefs run. Hope Chiefs fans give him the respect he deserved. https://t.co/MyjI4vsjnx — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 11, 2021

Pro Football Focus Kansas City shared information on how Schwartz and Fisher have performed:

The #Chiefs have released OTs Mitchell Schwartz & Eric Fisher.



Schwartz or Fisher have been the Chiefs’ top OL in each of the last 5 seasons



• 2016: Fisher - 77.7

• 2017: Schwartz - 72.9

• 2018: Schwartz - 84.9

• 2019: Schwartz - 89.3

• 2020: Fisher - 80.1#ChiefsKingdom — PFF KC Chiefs (@PFF_Chiefs) March 11, 2021

Mike Tannenbaum of ESPN looked at what’s next for the Chiefs:

Given the depth at OT in the draft, drafting a Tackle at 31 in the first round is going to be part of that process. https://t.co/oe2W6mzKtO — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) March 11, 2021

Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark tweeted this:

So, the Chiefs just want every game to look like the Super Bowl I see! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 11, 2021

Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans were saying on Twitter.

Forever grateful to both Fisher & Schwartz. Didn't truly appreciate them until you saw what could happen without them. No question they each belong in the Ring of Honor.



On to the next! #InVeachWeTrust #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/vlC44FxS9B — Cole Stukenholtz (@stukenholtz) March 11, 2021

Wow. Some mind numbing moves made today. A good o-line is pretty important. I think anybody who watched the super bowl could see that Schwartz and Fisher were missed. — Chad Koerner (@ChadKoerner) March 11, 2021

Best wishes to @MitchSchwartz71 and @Big_Fish79 in their futures! Thanks for the memories in KC! #Chiefs — Bret Van Riessen (@riesejr) March 11, 2021

Yo!! Both Fisher & Schwartz?!!

I get the salary cap but damn, it’s a sad day in the kingdom! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ekYy9pwy94 — Don Julio (@DonJulio1988) March 11, 2021

I understand the cap issues, but getting rid of both of your tackles is an insane move. Patrick mahomes is the organizations biggest asset. Maybe make protecting him a priority — Jordan Carter (@RealJordanC) March 11, 2021

@MitchSchwartz71 is literally the only NFL player I’ve ever tweeted at that took the time to reply to me. Got to talk food with the guy and it was amazing. Hope if he’s good to go, he gets to play somewhere next season, but this one stings on a personal level #ChiefsKingdom — Nathan (@DisGuy1282) March 11, 2021

Love @Big_Fish79 and @MitchSchwartz71! We’ll see both of them in the @Chiefs ring of honor someday! Tough cuts today but thankful for all the memories fellas! #ChiefsKingdom — Steven Casey (@PapaSteve523) March 11, 2021

@Big_Fish79 @MitchSchwartz71 thank you for your dedicated service to #ChiefsKingdom Sorry it had to end because of injuries as well. I wish you both the best & you’ll always be #Legends in KC. — DC Chief, SB LVI Favorites... (@chuck_dc) March 11, 2021

In Veach We Trust#ChiefsKingdom — itsrockrobster (@ItsrockrobsterG) March 11, 2021