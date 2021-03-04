Most Chiefs supporters aren’t fans of the naming rights deal at Arrowhead Stadium

From a fan’s standpoint, Arrowhead Stadium remains one of the best venues in the NFL. And for years, opposing teams found it inordinately difficult to win there. But the Chiefs’ home mojo hasn’t quite translated to the postseason. jsleezer@kcstar.com

Unsurprisingly, Chiefs fans were not thrilled about the team announcing a naming rights deal on Thursday.

Going forward, the Chiefs will be playing their games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Some fans supported the deal with Government Employees Health Association, which is based in Lee’s Summit, believing the money will be invested in the players.

But the most common reactions on Twitter were denial and anger.

Denial

The first reaction for some was simply to say they wouldn’t go along with the new name.

Yeah, this doesn’t change the name of the stadium, just the field itself. — Jeremy Danner (@Jeremy_Danner) March 4, 2021

I promise you, no one, I mean no one, is going to call Arrowhead anything other than Arrowhead. Sorry, not sorry. https://t.co/1ddbyp6j2i —(@DoOrDieNasty) March 4, 2021

Nobody is going to call it that https://t.co/lT9UDlnFmN pic.twitter.com/z3SulODnV4 — Great Googly Moogly (@Mutiny32) March 4, 2021

Well I’m gonna keep calling it Arrowhead. — The Forgotten Lolcow (@Duuuval12) March 4, 2021

Nah, it's still just Arrowhead Stadium https://t.co/oDZJGR9P2a — JT (@Jaberuski) March 4, 2021

Nope. It’s arrowhead. You can’t or won’t change my mind. https://t.co/oSGGvldEVj — Kay ️ (@Kbish10) March 4, 2021

Still calling it Arrowhead — Chris Uno Cero (@ceroto60) March 4, 2021

No..... but not terribly suprising. I’ll still call it arrowhead. https://t.co/QhtCuxvvLS — altw (@amytourtillott) March 4, 2021

I mean, that's fine, but I'm not calling it that. — Josh Chavis (@JoshChavis65) March 4, 2021

Nobody is excited. It will always be Arrowhead to us. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/iYWDM9pom2 — CPAB (@cpacole12) March 4, 2021

Anger

Others fans expressed their disgust and/or frustration with the team’s decision.

I couldn’t hate this anymore, but at least they kept Arrowhead in it. #AlwaysArrowhead #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/mbzDLM27pc — Mike Pozela (@MikeMVPozela) March 4, 2021

Boo — brayden (@brayden_bell98) March 4, 2021

unlike button please. — Barry Newkirk (@bnewk) March 4, 2021

I know we’re still calling it “Arrowhead” but still, GEHA looks so ugly. Like what an awful name. — Ian (Yalaxy) (@ian101nai) March 4, 2021