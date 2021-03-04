For Pete's Sake

Most Chiefs supporters aren’t fans of the naming rights deal at Arrowhead Stadium

From a fan’s standpoint, Arrowhead Stadium remains one of the best venues in the NFL. And for years, opposing teams found it inordinately difficult to win there. But the Chiefs’ home mojo hasn’t quite translated to the postseason.
Unsurprisingly, Chiefs fans were not thrilled about the team announcing a naming rights deal on Thursday.

Going forward, the Chiefs will be playing their games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Some fans supported the deal with Government Employees Health Association, which is based in Lee’s Summit, believing the money will be invested in the players.

But the most common reactions on Twitter were denial and anger.

Denial

The first reaction for some was simply to say they wouldn’t go along with the new name.

Anger

Others fans expressed their disgust and/or frustration with the team’s decision.

