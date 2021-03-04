The Chiefs savagely roasted AFC West rival Chargers and Raiders on Twitter

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce #87 celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari) AP

In a way, the Denver Broncos can take some solace in not having defeated the Chiefs since 2015.

It saved them from being roasted Wednesday by the Chiefs on Twitter.

Earlier this week, the Chargers tweeted a look back at their victory against the Chiefs in 2018. It was the last time Los Angeles beat the Chiefs when they played their starters.

And the Raiders tweeted about their win over the Chiefs in October. You remember the victory lap, right?

In both instances, the teams used some variation of the phrase “you had to be there” in their tweets.

The Chiefs then dropped the hammer on the Chargers and Raiders, reminding everyone about Kansas City’s record against the AFC West since 2015:

31-5 in the division since 2015.



Been there, done that. pic.twitter.com/BlwhMg86yi — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 3, 2021

Emmy winner/Chiefs fan Eric Stonestreet used a popular meme in response to the tweet:

Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill got a chuckle out of the tweet:

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders shared this:

crazy tail self,



We really be folks biggest game of the year https://t.co/lflJFvyNrO — Sir Bink Saunders (@khalenNOTkaylen) March 3, 2021

And safety Armani Watts made a comment about the Raiders and Chargers:

Y’all know little brothers always want attention https://t.co/DtSMgCHFkT — Armani Watts (@ArmaniWatts23) March 4, 2021