For Pete's Sake
The Chiefs savagely roasted AFC West rival Chargers and Raiders on Twitter
In a way, the Denver Broncos can take some solace in not having defeated the Chiefs since 2015.
It saved them from being roasted Wednesday by the Chiefs on Twitter.
Earlier this week, the Chargers tweeted a look back at their victory against the Chiefs in 2018. It was the last time Los Angeles beat the Chiefs when they played their starters.
And the Raiders tweeted about their win over the Chiefs in October. You remember the victory lap, right?
In both instances, the teams used some variation of the phrase “you had to be there” in their tweets.
The Chiefs then dropped the hammer on the Chargers and Raiders, reminding everyone about Kansas City’s record against the AFC West since 2015:
Emmy winner/Chiefs fan Eric Stonestreet used a popular meme in response to the tweet:
Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill got a chuckle out of the tweet:
Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders shared this:
And safety Armani Watts made a comment about the Raiders and Chargers:
