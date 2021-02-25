The NFL picked these as the top 10 plays by Chiefs’ Travis Kelce from 2020 season

In 2020, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had the finest season of what is already likely to be a Hall of Fame career.

He was named an All-Pro for the third time, set a record for most receiving yards by a tight end (1,416 yards). That was more yards than any other pass catcher in the NFL other than Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs.

Kelce had his fifth straight 1,000-yard receiving season, extending his own NFL record. He also had 11 touchdown receptions.

So what was Kelce’s best play from the 2020 season? The NFL picked the top 10 for a video it shared on Twitter.

Among those on the list: the stiff-arm to an overmatched Broncos defender, the time he pulled a Randy Moss move on a catch against a Dolphins defensive back, and the game-winning touchdown against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Did the NFL get it right in this video?

