Chiefs defensive back joined Patrick Mahomes in becoming a new father last week

When the Chiefs gather for offseason workouts in April, there are going to be some proud papas showing off photos of their kids.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes became a father on Saturday when his fiancee Brittany Matthews gave birth to a baby girl, Sterling Skye Mahomes.

A day earlier, Chiefs safety Armani Watts also welcomed a new daughter, Leia Rey. Watts shared photos on Instagram and Twitter:

That Hair Go Crazy Little One pic.twitter.com/tevcK6zzRX — Armani Watts (@ArmaniWatts23) February 21, 2021

Watts, 24, was taken by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. He’s played mostly on special teams, but made his first NFL start in January in the Chiefs’ season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. He has two career sacks.