For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Chiefs defensive back joined Patrick Mahomes in becoming a new father last week

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham makes a catch and scores a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts tries to break up the play in the first quarter of the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 38-21.
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham makes a catch and scores a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts tries to break up the play in the first quarter of the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 38-21. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

When the Chiefs gather for offseason workouts in April, there are going to be some proud papas showing off photos of their kids.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes became a father on Saturday when his fiancee Brittany Matthews gave birth to a baby girl, Sterling Skye Mahomes.

A day earlier, Chiefs safety Armani Watts also welcomed a new daughter, Leia Rey. Watts shared photos on Instagram and Twitter:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Armani Watts (@armaniwatts_23)

Watts, 24, was taken by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. He’s played mostly on special teams, but made his first NFL start in January in the Chiefs’ season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. He has two career sacks.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service