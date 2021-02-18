NFL’s Top 10 plays of 2020 include gems from Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne

If you could travel back and talk to a Chiefs fan in August, they likely wouldn’t have been surprised to hear backup quarterback Chad Henne saw action in the 2020 season.

Many backups mop up in blowouts, right?

But if you had told Chiefs fans before the season that Henne would play in a postseason game, that would have elicited a different response. Perhaps dread or fear for starter Patrick Mahomes’ health.

Henne, however, did well in helping the Chiefs defeat the Browns 22-17 in an AFC Divisional playoff game.

In fact, Henne made the NFL’s list of top plays from the 2020 season, checking it at No. 9 with his fourth-down pass to Tyreek Hill that clinched the victory over Cleveland.

Mahomes also is on the list. Unfortunately one is for an interception, but the other was the 54-yard pass to Hill against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

That was judged as the second-best play. Beating it out was the “Hail Murray” pass as the Arizona Cardinals defeated the Buffalo Bills.

You can see all 25 plays here.

The 25 best plays from the 2020 season! pic.twitter.com/X0TOykMnFb — NFL (@NFL) February 18, 2021