Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski roasted the Chiefs during visit to late night show

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP

While Chiefs fans found little to like about Super Bowl LV, at least they could get a laugh out of Kevin Harlan’s hilarious call of the streaker who ran on the field.

The streaker, who was later identified as Yuri Andrade, appeared to slide just short of the end zone as he was caught by security officials. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski seemingly thought Andrade got into the end zone, and used that to roast the Chiefs, who were held to three field goals.

Gronkowski made the comment during an interview on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” Gronkowski starting by saying he loved seeing the streaker.

“It was exactly what we needed to complete the night because the night was going so smooth, we were scoring, our defense was dominating, everyone was playing so well, we were up by a lot, and then all of a sudden here comes a streaker,” Gronkowski said.

Corden joked that the Chiefs might try to sign the streaker because he was so fast.

“He actually scored,” Gronkowski said. “The Chiefs didn’t. He scored. They should definitely sign him.”

Gronkowski then let out a hearty chuckle.