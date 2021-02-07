Unsurprisingly, Kevin Harlan had epic call of fan who ran on field in Super Bowl LV

Security tries to grab a fan on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

Kevin Harlan is one of the best sports announcers working today, but when something strange happens in a game he’s calling, he manages to take his calls to the next level.

You may recall the fan who ran on the field during a Rams-49ers game or the cat that appeared in a Giants-Cowboys game and scored a touchdown.

Harlan was on top of his game during Super Bowl LV on Sunday night when a streaker ran on the field in the fourth quarter.

“Put up your pants, my man,” Harlan said at one point as he did some quick play-by-play. “Pull up those pants.”

This might bring a smile to Chiefs fans, who could use it after a tough result in the Super Bowl:

Kevin Harlan’s call of the streaker is, of course, legendary pic.twitter.com/PFClsflFnY — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) February 8, 2021

Harlan is the best.