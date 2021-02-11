One projection shows a potential Border War meeting in the NCAA Tournament

FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) Associated Press file photo

The Mizzou and Kansas men’s basketball teams haven’t faced off since 2012, but the hiatus was supposed to end last year.

KU and Missouri have agreed to resume the series, with the first game taking place Dec. 12 at the T-Mobile Center. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the game to be postponed, and now the schools are scheduled to face off in Allen Fieldhouse during the 2021-22 season.

But what if the teams met sooner than that? What if the next Border War game took place in the NCAA Tournament?

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm regularly updates his Bracketology projection, and he sees Missouri, 13-4, as a No. 2 seed and has Kansas, 13-7, seeded seventh. They’re both in the same region* in the projection, and if this happened, they would meet in the second round.

*Because of the pandemic, all of the tourney games will be held in Indiana with all but 12 being played in Indianapolis

Palm’s projected bracket, which you can see here, was made before Mizzou’s loss Wednesday at Ole Miss.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Mizzou as a potential No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and KU is projected as a No. 6.

Lunardi has the schools in different regions, but one can’t help but wonder if the selection committee would put them in position to meet in the second round if that seeding projection proved true.

It sure would be fun.