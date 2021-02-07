For Pete's Sake
Watch Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes warm up before facing Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV
No. 15 appears ready for Super Bowl LV.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warmed up Sunday on the field at Raymond James Stadium as he looks for a second straight win over the Buccaneers and Tom Brady on their home field.
Mahomes and the Chiefs will be wearing their red jerseys, but these had a special touch. Take note of the words “Run It Back” on the inside collar:
Mahomes was the MVP of Super Bowl LIV, and he and the Chiefs will be looking to make it two straight championships with a victory in Tampa. You can see his preparation for Sunday’s game in this video from CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson:
The Chiefs tweeted this video and used the Buccaneers’ rally cry:
When he arrived at Raymond James Stadium, Mahomes was all business:
Comments