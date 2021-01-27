Chiefs are the road team in Super Bowl LV, but they won’t be in usual away uniforms

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, smiles while Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches, the former Chief, gets in his ear Sunday in Tampa. AP

As the home team in Super Bowl LV, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the first choice of which uniforms to wear.

Although the game is at Raymond James Stadium, the Buccaneers chose their road uniforms — white jerseys and pewter pants — which is a switch from when the teams played in the regular season.

Fox 4 Sports Director Rob Collins tweeted the news that Tampa Bay would be in white jerseys and the Chiefs would be in red jerseys.

The Buccaneers later confirmed it:

White jerseys & pewter pants for #SBLV pic.twitter.com/7quYS4ncBg — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 28, 2021

As for the Chiefs, they’ll be in their familiar red jerseys:

Oh my pic.twitter.com/JXIlhktipA — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2021

Unless they throw a curveball and go with color-rush uniforms, the Chiefs also will wear their white pants. That is the Chiefs’ usual combination for home games.

Could this be a good omen? Those are the colors they wore when the beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV. The Chiefs also had that combination in both of their playoff victories this month.

The Buccaneers also went with the white-and-pewter look in their last two playoff victories.

In the Chiefs’ 27-24 win in Tampa on Nov. 29, the Buccaneers wore red jerseys and pewter pants.

One historical note: the Chiefs wore red jerseys with white pants in in Super Bowl IV when Kansas City beat the Vikings.