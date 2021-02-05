For Pete's Sake
After seeing Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman prank and truck drawing, OREO is helping out
That epic prank pulled on Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman by his teammates and former major-league baseball player Adam LaRoche overshadowed what led to the practical joke.
It was Sherman who dumped roughly 12,000 OREO cookies into LaRoche’s truck. He got them in through a sunroof. Take a look at this screenshot from “The Pat McAfee Show:”
Sherman took the time to open each individual package, and if it was the family size, that’s 250 packs of cookies.
LaRoche plotted his revenge by enlisting Chiefs long-snapper James Winchester and practice-squad punter Dustin Colquitt to hack Sherman’s phone and tweet news that a drawing was being held to win Sherman’s pickup truck.
It was all for a good cause, as the money raised would go to LaRoche’s E3 Ranch Foundation to help fight human trafficking and combat veterans. But it all happened without Sherman’s knowledge, and he only learned about it after a practice last week.
To his credit, Sherman didn’t try to stop the drawing.
“I just realized that I really didn’t have any options,” Sherman said Thursday at a Super Bowl media news conference. “So, you better buy in and enjoy the ride that this is going to take us on, and it is just a truck to me. It’s obviously my baby and I take care of it, but it is just a truck, and if we can raise a ton of money for a great cause, it will be well worth it for sure.”
Earlier this week, McAfee said nearly $50,000 had been raised. Since then, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pledged his support:
And OREO cookies is helping, too:
So quite a bit of money is being raised, which makes Sherman happy. But he’s plotting his own revenge.
“There’s something I’m going to prepare for Winchester for sure. Colquitt might be just a lost cause; he’s got too much time on his hands,” Sherman said.
Comments