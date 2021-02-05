For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

NFL’s Next Gen Stats highlight Chiefs’ fastest ball carriers from 2020 season

Ahead of Super Bowl LV, the NFL shared a video of the five fastest times by Chiefs and Buccaneers ball carriers during the 2020 season.

Four of the plays involved the Chiefs and, oddly, the Buccaneers’ Scotty Miller didn’t make the cut.

The Chiefs players in the top five: receiver Tyreek Hill (twice), receiver Mecole Hardman and rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. And, yep, Sneed was a ball carrier after intercepting a pass.

Hill had a speed of 21.29 mph on a run against the Chargers, and he ran 21.91 mph on a touchdown reception against the Dolphins.

Sneed topped out at 21.38 mph after picking off Houston’s Deshaun Watson in the season opener, and Hardman was timed at 21.52 mph on his run against the Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

This is the video shared by Next Gen Stats:

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service