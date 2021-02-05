NFL’s Next Gen Stats highlight Chiefs’ fastest ball carriers from 2020 season

Ahead of Super Bowl LV, the NFL shared a video of the five fastest times by Chiefs and Buccaneers ball carriers during the 2020 season.

Four of the plays involved the Chiefs and, oddly, the Buccaneers’ Scotty Miller didn’t make the cut.

The Chiefs players in the top five: receiver Tyreek Hill (twice), receiver Mecole Hardman and rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. And, yep, Sneed was a ball carrier after intercepting a pass.

Hill had a speed of 21.29 mph on a run against the Chargers, and he ran 21.91 mph on a touchdown reception against the Dolphins.

Sneed topped out at 21.38 mph after picking off Houston’s Deshaun Watson in the season opener, and Hardman was timed at 21.52 mph on his run against the Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

