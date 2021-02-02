A short history of the spats between Chiefs’ Chris Jones and Buccaneers’ Tom Brady

There are Super Bowl LV prop bets for how the first missed field goal will occur, an over/under on Patrick Mahomes’ rushing yards, and if Andy Reid will mention a “hamburger” after the game.

But Las Vegas is missing an obvious one: will Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones get in a yelling match with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady? If the past is any indication, the answer is yes.

“I don’t know what he has against me. I don’t have anything against him,” Jones said Thursday in a news conference. “I just go out there and play hard, try to affect the quarterback within the game. I don’t have anything against him. I think he’s a heck of a player.”

History would suggest otherwise. Let’s take a quick look back at the incidents between the players.

Dec. 8, 2019

In the Chiefs’ 23-16 win over the Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Jones sacked Brady and had a quarterback hit.

In the second quarter, Jones and Brady went facemask-to-facemask, and they weren’t exchanging compliments:

Last February, Jones was on the Pardon My Take podcast and was asked about the Brady brouhaha. Jones said he is an avid trash talker and just happened to mention Brady’s age.

“That’s part of the game, man,” Jones said. “You know, quarterbacks and D-line, those are two different types of class. So when you’re able to clash up, you talk your (smack). You say how you feel to him. If he on the ground, you call him an old-ass mother ... Or, ‘Get your old ass up.’ (Or), ‘You need to ... retire.’

“So any time I’m able to say anything to a quarterback after I hit him — I don’t even have to hit you. I’ll just come to you and talk (smack). After the game, it’s nothing but love and respect, but between those lines, we’re at war and whatever I can do to get under your skin, whatever I can do to affect you. But just understand it’s not just talking (smack), I’m going to hit you.”

Nov. 29, 2020

In the Chiefs’ 27-24 win at Tampa Bay, Jones and Brady were “renewing acquaintances” as CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz quipped.

That is to say, the two again yelled at each other:

Jan. 20, 2019

The two didn’t get into it, but this is part of the Jones-Brady history. In the AFC Championship Game, the Patriots were helped out by this “hit.”

