Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher says it will be ‘gut-wrenching’ to miss Super Bowl LV

It wasn’t all good news for the Chiefs in their AFC Championship Game victory Sunday because left tackle Eric Fisher suffered a torn Achilles tendon.

That will keep him out of Super Bowl LV, a tough blow for Fisher and the Chiefs.

On Saturday, Fisher shared a message on Facebook saying he is disappointed to miss the Super Bowl and thanking Chiefs fans for their support.

“Well, some things just don’t go the way we plan them,” Fisher wrote. “Every week I take the field, I start with a prayer. Some games the prayers are different than others, but the one thing that I try to keep consistent is that God’s will comes before my own.

“I have been blessed beyond my wildest dreams to play in the NFL for eight years. I have enjoyed success and faced adversity along the way. Unfortunately we don’t usually know how or when adversity will strike. What I do know, is that when we are confronted with adversity there are things that we can control, and there are things that we can’t. While faith can be tested through something like this, I will stay strong in mine. I may not understand the test right now, but I know it will make complete sense when God brings it full circle.

“To not be able to play in the Super Bowl after such an amazing season is gut-wrenching. While that may be, I can’t wait to be out there cheering my guys on to be back-to-back World Champs. Thank you to everyone for all the prayers and well wishes. I am grateful for all of the support!”

Fisher, 30, started all 15 games he appeared in this season, and he was selected for the Pro Bowl for the second time.