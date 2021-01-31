Chiefs players gave Andy Reid confetti shower instead of Gatorade after beating Bills

Much has changed in the last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but football coaches probably don’t miss the Gatorade showers that have accompanied big wins.

Who wants to be drenched in that sticky liquid? It’s one reason why Royals catcher Salvador Perez usually grabbed a cooler of water for his Salvy Splashes.

After the Chiefs beat the Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship Game, there was confetti everywhere at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs players used that to dump on coach Andy Reid after the game.

NFL Films (of course) caught the moment and shared it in a video of players who were wired for sound during last Sunday’s game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive end Frank Clark filled a box with confetti and stalked Reid.

Chiefs fans are likely to enjoy that scene and some different looks at the game’s big plays in the video:

Turn it up for confetti showers in Arrowhead Stadium! pic.twitter.com/stI803c8ee — NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2021