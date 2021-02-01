Former Chiefs star Dante Hall thinks the X-factor in Super Bowl LV won’t be a player

Chiefs punt returner Dante Hall dodged, ducked and danced around Denver players on his way to a 93-yard touchdown in 2003. 2003 photo by THE KANSAS CITY STAR

During his days with the Chiefs in the early 2000s, Dante Hall took six kickoffs and five punts back for a touchdown.

That earned him the nickname X-factor. So perhaps there is no better person to ask who will be the X-factor in Super Bowl LV when the Chiefs play the Buccaneers.

Hall answered that question Friday on “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network, and his answer may surprise fans.

“I’m gonna shock you with this one, because it’s not even a player,” Hall said. “I think the X-factor is going to be offensive-line coach Andy Heck. Because we are depleted on the offensive line. We are depleted. And all year this guy has been shuffling guys around, doing a great job.

“I mean, they still won what 14, 15 games with a depleted offensive line and I think we have to tip our hat to Andy Heck and the job he’s done. And he’s going to have to be the X-factor going against guys like Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul, Ndamukong Suh. We’re going to need an offensive line.”

Barrett, Pierre-Paul and Suh are defensive stars for the Buccaneers.

“If we want to see explosive plays from Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, (Travis) Kelce and the crew,” Hall added, “we’ve got to have blocking. We’ve got to stand strong against this great, hot defensive line. So Andy Heck, offensive-line coach is my X-factor.”

Because of injuries, the Chiefs offensive line will have some players out of position. Pro Football Focus shared this that shows the issues the line is facing:

Chiefs OL heading into #SBLV:

LT: Mike Remmers (0 snaps at LT)

LG: Nick Allegretti - 67.1 PFF Grade

C: Austin Reiter - 69.2 PFF Grade

RG: Stefen Wisniewski (1 game at RG)

RT: Andrew Wylie (1 game at RT) pic.twitter.com/WZfWLz5orU — PFF (@PFF) January 30, 2021

Hall also was asked about Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller’s claim that he could defeat Hill in a race. Hall took Hill, but also shared a funny story from his days as a player.

“My reaction is does he mean a race to see who can put their shoes on each foot the fastest? Is that what he means? But seriously ... I was presumed to be the fastest guy on the 2003 team, back in my day,” Hall said. “And we had this guy by the name of Dave Clinton. He was a white guy, track guy. And so I set up a race at the end of practice one day to kind of settle the score, because he was talking, chirping just like Scotty Miller is doing, and dude, I pulled a hamstring trying to beat this guy.

“So I’m inclined and wanted right off the top say no way, it’s Tyreek Hill all day, every day. But I’m not sleeping on Scotty Miller’s speed at all. I learned my lesson in 2003 and he would have a fighter’s chance. But of course I’m taking my guy Tyreek over any and everybody including Scott Miller.”

Hall was asked about playing in Kansas City and having the support of Chiefs fans. He said there is not another fan base in the NFL that stacks up to Kansas City.

“The fan base is just second to none because they bring their passion, their energy, their dedication, rain, sleet or snow, win, lose or draw,” Hall said. “It doesn’t matter. They love their football team as if it was their own family. And I played it. I played in other places. I’ve had friends that played in other places. And I just don’t think you find a fan base that has those many things as far as the dedication, the passion, the energy, win loser draw.

“You’ve got teams that their fan base, they’re loud, they’re passionate when they’re winning. This particular fan base they’re with you win, lose or draw. No matter what they bring the passion, the energy and the love every Sunday for the entire game.”

Here is the full interview with Hall:

