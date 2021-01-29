Chiefs’ gold end zone has returned for Super Bowl LV in Tampa

With the Vince Lombardi trophy nearby, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid give sportscaster Terry Bradshaw a hug after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 during Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Feb. 2, 2020. This is Reid’s first Super Bowl win. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

First it was the red jerseys and now the gold end zones.

Aesthetically speaking, things will look similar for the Chiefs in this year’s Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, compared to a year ago at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The Chiefs wore red jerseys, and their end zone at Hard Rock Stadium was painted gold when Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. Here’s a quick, in-story quiz for Chiefs fans: How many touchdowns in last year’s Super Bowl were scored in that gold Chiefs end zone?

Zero. All seven touchdowns were scored on the other end zone.

But I digress. On Wednesday, we learned that the Chiefs would be wearing red jerseys in Super Bowl LV as the Buccaneers went with white tops and pewter pants.

Twitter user Rob Zerwekh of Fox 4 shared this photo of the end zone being painted at Raymond James Stadium, as well as the Buccaneers end zone:

The other side is a work in progress. pic.twitter.com/kV6TWXpMfR — Rob Zerwekh (@zerwekh) January 28, 2021

Here is a look at the finished end zones from Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president for club business and league events:

Brian McCarthy, the NFL’s vice president of communication, shared this photo of the field being painted:

Work is well underway on the field for #SBLV. pic.twitter.com/ezogrzh299 — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) January 27, 2021

Legendary groundskeeper George Toma is working at Super Bowl LV, a.nd you can read more on that from The Star’s Vahe Gregorian.