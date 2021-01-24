Watch Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes warm up before AFC Championship Game against Bills

While warming up before the AFC Championship game Sunday at Arrowhead, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a keen interest in the NFC Championship game, which was being broadcast on the scoreboard. rsugg@kcstar.com

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is out of the concussion protocol, and he will play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

But Mahomes reportedly is dealing with an injury.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Mahomes this week had turf toe on his left foot, “an injury that limited his effectiveness on the field last week and during practice this week.”

That toe seemed to bother Mahomes during the AFC Divisional playoff game on Jan. 17 against the Browns.

One would think an injury of that nature could affect Mahomes’ scrambling during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

But it wouldn’t be evident in pregame warmups. In the video below from Josh Klingler, the Chiefs Radio Network sideline reporter, you can see Mahomes preparing for Sunday’s game.

Patrick gets warmed up. He was jogging earlier and seemed to move fine #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/IjAVV0P2VT — Josh Klingler (@joshklingler) January 24, 2021