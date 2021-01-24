For Pete's Sake
Watch Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes warm up before AFC Championship Game against Bills
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is out of the concussion protocol, and he will play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.
But Mahomes reportedly is dealing with an injury.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Mahomes this week had turf toe on his left foot, “an injury that limited his effectiveness on the field last week and during practice this week.”
That toe seemed to bother Mahomes during the AFC Divisional playoff game on Jan. 17 against the Browns.
One would think an injury of that nature could affect Mahomes’ scrambling during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.
But it wouldn’t be evident in pregame warmups. In the video below from Josh Klingler, the Chiefs Radio Network sideline reporter, you can see Mahomes preparing for Sunday’s game.
