‘Get ready Kansas City.’ Chiefs release hype video ahead of AFC Championship Game

What was your favorite moment from last year’s AFC Championship Game celebration?

Was it the confetti flying at Arrowhead Stadium after the Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans 35-24? For many it was tight end Travis Kelce commandeering the microphone from CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz and telling fans, “You’ve got to fight for your right ... to party.”

The sweetest moment may have been when the Lamar Hunt trophy, named for the Chiefs founder, was kissed by his widow, Norma.

When the Chiefs play host to the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, they will be trying to make sure that trophy doesn’t go back to Buffalo.

That’s the focus of a hype video the Chiefs released on Saturday. It’s narrated by Chiefs radio announcer Mitch Holthus, and will get fans fired up for the game.

“Well, Chiefs Kingdom, welcome back,” Holthus says in the video. “After 25 long years, we’ve become the supposed-to-be-heres, and we’re back to claim what’s ours again. A trophy engraved with the name of a founder, a leader whose memory is stitched on our chest every time we play.

“A founder who is the reason that we are here today. Last year’s team brought Lamar home. These guys, they are here to make sure it stays that way. Get ready Kansas City, it’s almost showtime.”

Back to claim what is ours. #RunItBack pic.twitter.com/KrM3k93fks — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 23, 2021