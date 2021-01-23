Browns’ Mack Wilson was thrilled to hear Patrick Mahomes is back for the Chiefs

Browns linebacker Mack Wilson seemed genuinely sorry that his hard tackle in Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game resulted in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes having to leave the game.

Mahomes was in the NFL’s concussion protocol for most of the week, but he was a full participant at Friday’s practice, just two days before the AFC Championship Game.

Hours after the Chiefs held on for a 22-17 win over Cleveland, Wilson sent a message to Mahomes on Twitter, hoping Mahomes would be back in time to face the Bills on Sunday.

Wilson also exchanged tweets with Mahomes’ mother, Randi, who initially was unhappy about the hit.

After the news came Friday that Mahomes was out of the concussion protocol, Wilson tweeted: “Prayer has been answered.. Go ball out 15! @PatrickMahomes”

Prayer has been answered.. Go ball out 15! @PatrickMahomes ️ — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) January 22, 2021

Mahomes didn’t tweet back at Wilson, but he did like the tweet.