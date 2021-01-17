Browns player whose hit injured Patrick Mahomes sends message to Chiefs quarterback

Browns linebacker Mack Wilson has apparently heard from critics on social media following the Chiefs’ 22-17 win in Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.

It was Wilson’s hit on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that resulted in Mahomes suffering a concussion and leaving Sunday’s game. Wilson’s Twitter mentions apparently have been nasty.

Wilson tweeted: “Never been a dirty player in my life. I just try my best to play fast and make plays. Don’t try to insult me & keep the threats to yourself.”

Wilson also tweeted at Mahomes, write: “Prayers to @PatrickMahomes . I pray you back next week! Go be great like you have been!”

Mahomes answered: “All good brother!”

This is the play that resulted in Mahomes’ injury:

Cleveland’s Myles Garrett also sent prayers to Mahomes and said no one on his team was trying to injure anyone.

