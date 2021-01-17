For Pete's Sake
Browns player whose hit injured Patrick Mahomes sends message to Chiefs quarterback
Browns linebacker Mack Wilson has apparently heard from critics on social media following the Chiefs’ 22-17 win in Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.
It was Wilson’s hit on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that resulted in Mahomes suffering a concussion and leaving Sunday’s game. Wilson’s Twitter mentions apparently have been nasty.
Wilson tweeted: “Never been a dirty player in my life. I just try my best to play fast and make plays. Don’t try to insult me & keep the threats to yourself.”
Wilson also tweeted at Mahomes, write: “Prayers to @PatrickMahomes . I pray you back next week! Go be great like you have been!”
Mahomes answered: “All good brother!”
This is the play that resulted in Mahomes’ injury:
Cleveland’s Myles Garrett also sent prayers to Mahomes and said no one on his team was trying to injure anyone.
Comments