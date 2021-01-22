Chiefs fans celebrate with funny memes as Patrick Mahomes says he’ll play Sunday

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ status for Sunday: All clear.

Mahomes announced Friday that he was out of the concussion protocol and is ready for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

This past Sunday, Mahomes had entered the protocol during the Chiefs’ 22-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in a Divisional playoff game.

Early in the week it was unclear if Mahomes would play against the Bills, so the news of Mahomes’ return to full action was met with joy among Chiefs fans.

