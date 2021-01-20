For Pete's Sake
Chiefs receivers randomly met in online video game. It ended poorly for one of them
Like many young adults, a number of Chiefs players like to lose themselves in video games in their downtime.
So it’s no surprise that Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter was online Tuesday and playing “Call of Duty: Warzone.” But he was startled to realize on of the players in the game he took out was teammate Mecole Hardman.
Dieter wrote on Twitter, “Tell me why I just randomly blasted @MecoleHardman4 in the gulag”
Hardman’s jump shot, not to be confused with a basketball move, didn’t work out so well there.
But Hardman had an explanation:
Before Hardman chimed in, another wide receiver had a funny message for Dieter. This is what Tyreek Hill tweeted:
To which Dieter responded:
Judging by this, the Chiefs’ wide receiver meetings are probably a lot of fun.
