Chiefs receivers randomly met in online video game. It ended poorly for one of them

Wide receiver Gehrig Dieter makes a catch during the Kansas City Chiefs training camp at their training facility Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Like many young adults, a number of Chiefs players like to lose themselves in video games in their downtime.

So it’s no surprise that Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter was online Tuesday and playing “Call of Duty: Warzone.” But he was startled to realize on of the players in the game he took out was teammate Mecole Hardman.

Dieter wrote on Twitter, “Tell me why I just randomly blasted @MecoleHardman4 in the gulag”

what are the odds that we just randomly matched up in gulag pic.twitter.com/x4ACEwoI7m — Gehrig Dieter (@GehrigDieter) January 20, 2021

Hardman’s jump shot, not to be confused with a basketball move, didn’t work out so well there.

But Hardman had an explanation:

I wasnt trying https://t.co/YE1l4PlizF — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) January 20, 2021

Before Hardman chimed in, another wide receiver had a funny message for Dieter. This is what Tyreek Hill tweeted:

Tell your a clout chaser smh — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 20, 2021

To which Dieter responded:

Judging by this, the Chiefs’ wide receiver meetings are probably a lot of fun.