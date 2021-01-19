The last shot of the KU-Baylor game resulted in a bad beat for bettors

As The Star’s Jesse Newell noted in his “Quick Scout” preview of Monday night’s Kansas-Baylor game, the betting line showed the Jayhawks as 9-point underdogs.

During his 18 seasons at Kansas, coach Bill Self had never been greater than a 7 1/2-point underdog. By tipoff, the line was as high as 9 1/2 points.

As the final few seconds ticked off in Monday’s game, bettors who had put money on the Bears to cover the spread had to be feeling good.

Baylor led by 11, but guard Chris Teahan got the ball near mid-court and launched a shot that banked in at the buzzer. That made the final score 77-69.

Baylor -9.5 bettors turn away



WORST BAD BEAT THIS SEASON



pic.twitter.com/db7zNUpGB8 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) January 19, 2021

In the gambling world, that is known as a bad beat because KU covered the spread.

We’ve all been the guy in the white hat on the baseline (bottom right) The good news, buddy, is that....well, there’s no good news. At least you have a story. https://t.co/CtUBukStxV — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) January 19, 2021

The absolute worst beat of my entire life — Alabama Fighting Herb Joneses (@jryrbryceyoung9) January 19, 2021

That Baylor bad beat is disgusting. — Grand Theft Picks (@GT_Picks_) January 19, 2021

They were up 15 with 1:03 left.. 2 Baylor turnovers and 5 Kansas points in 30 seconds. Definition of a bad beat. Up 8+ for 25 straight minutes and all but 6 mins for the game — Laverty (@LavErrTee) January 19, 2021

Conversely, the three-pointer was greeted warmly by some bettors.

This also got me the over — ..my father's son (@DanielZahn) January 19, 2021