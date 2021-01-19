For Pete's Sake
The last shot of the KU-Baylor game resulted in a bad beat for bettors
As The Star’s Jesse Newell noted in his “Quick Scout” preview of Monday night’s Kansas-Baylor game, the betting line showed the Jayhawks as 9-point underdogs.
During his 18 seasons at Kansas, coach Bill Self had never been greater than a 7 1/2-point underdog. By tipoff, the line was as high as 9 1/2 points.
As the final few seconds ticked off in Monday’s game, bettors who had put money on the Bears to cover the spread had to be feeling good.
Baylor led by 11, but guard Chris Teahan got the ball near mid-court and launched a shot that banked in at the buzzer. That made the final score 77-69.
In the gambling world, that is known as a bad beat because KU covered the spread.
Conversely, the three-pointer was greeted warmly by some bettors.
Comments