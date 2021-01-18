Browns players talk about hit that injured Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

According to reporters in Cleveland, defensive end Myles Garrett said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce accused the Browns of headhunting during Sunday’s game.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes left the game after entering the concussion protocol following a hit by Browns tight end Mack Wilson in the third quarter.

But Garrett and other Browns players denied that claim.

“I’m cool with Travis,” Garrett told reporters after the game. “I don’t ever want him to feel like my guys, my team is out here trying to injure somebody or put them out of the game.

“We are trying to put some bruises on you and trying to hurt you, but we’re never trying to injure someone or take them out on purpose. We’re trying to play the way it’s supposed to be played, with sportsmanship and integrity.”

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said those kinds of hits are scary and hoped Mahomes would be OK. Mayfield then defended Wilson’s hit.

“No, I did not specifically see the hit, but Mack is not a dirty player,” Mayfield said. “That is not the case. If anybody truly thinks that, that is their own opinion so they can have it that way. Like I said, I hope Pat is OK, and like I said, Mack is not like that.”

Radio.com reported that Garrett addressed the headhunting claim with his opening remarks after the game.

“I want to say that nobody on our team is head hunting or going after guys or trying to hurt a guy, no matter how good he is,” Garrett said. “We are praying for his recovery and praying for his success. He has always been a quality guy and the way he does stuff for the community. He is a leader on and off the field that you appreciate seeing, especially from a guy of that caliber and just always trying to be a positive force everywhere he goes.”

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he was “very sorry to see” Mahomes injured.

“I hope that he clears (the concussion protocol) and is better very quickly,” Stefanski said. “He is a great player, a great ambassador for this league. You do not want to see anybody get hurt in those moments.”

Stefanski also talked about the Chiefs fourth-down pass by Chad Henne that sealed the victory.

“They have been very aggressive in a lot of those moments so that did not surprise me,” Stefanski said. “Us getting a stop there, we would be set up so there is risk involved in their decision, but they trusted their guys and they made a play.

“Our defense put us in position many times in that game – holding them to a field goal that they missed there after the interception and getting an interception in the end zone there. Again, we are going to win as a team and lose as a team.”