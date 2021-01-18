Chiefs’ Darrel Williams responds to Skip Bayless tweet: ‘I love the hate’

One unsung hero to emerge from the Chiefs’ 22-17 win over the Browns in Sunday’s playoff game was running back Darrel Williams.

With rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire out because of an injury, it seemed that Le’Veon Bell would get the start for the Chiefs on Sunday. Instead, Williams made the first start of his three-year career.

Williams had a game-high 78 yards in 13 carries, outperforming Browns star Nick Chubb (69 yards in 13 carries). Williams also caught four passes for 16 yards.

Immediately after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was injured in the third quarter, Williams ran for 12 yards on a fourth-and-1 play and followed it with a 16-yard scamper that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal.

Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless was mad about those two Williams runs, and berated the Browns on Twitter: “Mahomes goes out and Cleveland’s D collapses, letting an undrafted RB who ran a 4.7 40 gash them twice. Come on, Myles Garrett.”

Williams responded after the game, offering to race Bayless and writing, “I love the hate.” He also said he was clocked at 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Well I actually ran a 4.5 but I love the hate, keep up the good work n whenever you wanna race just lmk @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/nL02J0qqMW — darrel williams (@darrelwilliams_) January 18, 2021

Pro Football Reference shows Williams ran a 4.72 at the Combine, while NFLCombineResults.com said he ran a 4.61 at his Pro Day.

That’s still fast enough to beat Bayless, who later gave props to the Chiefs for the victory:

Great gutsy call by Andy Reid. Great clutch backup-QB play by Chad Henne, especially the 3rd-down scramble. Great clutch defense by Spagnuolo's unit. Chiefs showed championship backbone without Mahomes. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2021