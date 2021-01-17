Chiefs fans and others around NFL send best wishes to Patrick Mahomes after injury

A big second-half lead had Chiefs feeling good Sunday, but it all changed in an instant.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had to leave Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium after a big hit on a third-and-1 play against the Browns.

This was the play:

A pretty scary look in Patrick Mahomes’ eyes while being helped off the field. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Eyt8D0gmAt — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) January 17, 2021

CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz thought Mahomes suffered a concussion. The Chiefs said Mahomes was being evaluated for a concussion. Later the team said Mahomes wouldn’t return.

Fans of the Chiefs and other NFL teams sent their best wishes to Mahomes:

Don’t like seeing that! @PatrickMahomes hope you’re alright man! You’re a trooper! — Joshua Reed (@JoshuaReed25) January 17, 2021

Prayers for Mahomes. He got rocked. — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) January 17, 2021

Prayers to Patrick Mahomes The league is better with him healthy — PJHunter (@kennyclarkrocks) January 17, 2021

prayers up for Patrick Mahomes i hope he's alright — Jason Cowboysfan (@JasonCowboysMan) January 17, 2021

You hate to see that. Mahomes isn’t right. Prayers — Rob Rein (@GingerWoodWorks) January 17, 2021

As a fan of the NFL I really hope Mahomes isn’t seriously hurt



(Hi Big Cat) — Joey Bosa stan ️ (@JoeySosa97) January 17, 2021

I do not like seeing that. Best wishes @PatrickMahomes — Ry (@Tweetofryan) January 17, 2021

Prayers up to Mahomeshope he’s alright — Ben B (@benbogo248) January 17, 2021

I am gonna be sick! Prayers going up for our QB1 Mahomes! — Queen of the Chiefs Kingdom (@sweetdyoung) January 17, 2021

Best wishes for @PatrickMahomes if he’s . Wish to see him play the rest in this incredible game @BleacherReport — Gaming_Glory (@GamingGloryy) January 17, 2021

Prayers up to Mahomes hate to see 2 of the best young QBs go down like that — Y - Stefon Diggs Fan Account #DawgPoung (@kapanenshair24) January 17, 2021