For Pete's Sake

Chiefs fans and others around NFL send best wishes to Patrick Mahomes after injury

A big second-half lead had Chiefs feeling good Sunday, but it all changed in an instant.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had to leave Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium after a big hit on a third-and-1 play against the Browns.

This was the play:

CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz thought Mahomes suffered a concussion. The Chiefs said Mahomes was being evaluated for a concussion. Later the team said Mahomes wouldn’t return.

Fans of the Chiefs and other NFL teams sent their best wishes to Mahomes:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
