Chiefs fans and others around NFL send best wishes to Patrick Mahomes after injury
A big second-half lead had Chiefs feeling good Sunday, but it all changed in an instant.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had to leave Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium after a big hit on a third-and-1 play against the Browns.
This was the play:
CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz thought Mahomes suffered a concussion. The Chiefs said Mahomes was being evaluated for a concussion. Later the team said Mahomes wouldn’t return.
Fans of the Chiefs and other NFL teams sent their best wishes to Mahomes:
