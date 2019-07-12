For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Video shows Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes throwing football out of Arrowhead Stadium

Patrick Mahomes throws ball from field out of Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback throws a ball from the field out of Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, July 12, 2019. By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback throws a ball from the field out of Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, July 12, 2019. By

This is some real Uncle Rico stuff.

Video from a pair of Kansas City television stations on Friday showed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing a football over the stands at Arrowhead Stadium.

Yeah, you read that right.

It’s not quite Uncle Rico boasting* he could throw a football over the mountains in “Napoleon Dynamite,” but Mahomes appeared to be trying to throw a football into a trash can on a concourse on the other side of the stands at Arrowhead Stadium.

*Mahomes probably could hit a guy on a bicycle with a steak, however.

The throw, which happened Friday afternoon, impressed Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce:

Ch. 5 (KCTV) shared a longer version on Facebook:

And the legend grows.

  Comments  