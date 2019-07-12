For Pete's Sake
Video shows Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes throwing football out of Arrowhead Stadium
Patrick Mahomes throws ball from field out of Arrowhead Stadium
This is some real Uncle Rico stuff.
Video from a pair of Kansas City television stations on Friday showed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing a football over the stands at Arrowhead Stadium.
Yeah, you read that right.
It’s not quite Uncle Rico boasting* he could throw a football over the mountains in “Napoleon Dynamite,” but Mahomes appeared to be trying to throw a football into a trash can on a concourse on the other side of the stands at Arrowhead Stadium.
*Mahomes probably could hit a guy on a bicycle with a steak, however.
The throw, which happened Friday afternoon, impressed Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce:
Ch. 5 (KCTV) shared a longer version on Facebook:
And the legend grows.
