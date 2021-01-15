Jamaal Charles thinks Clyde Edwards-Helaire learned an important lesson this season

Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s rookie season with the Chiefs ended prematurely when he sustained an ankle injury against the Saints in December.

In 13 games, Edwards-Helaire rushed for 803 yards, which puts him on pace to match the Chiefs’ career record for rushing later this decade. Jamaal Charles owns that record (7,260 yards), and he was impressed with what he saw this season from Edwards-Helaire.

“I think he’s a nice addition. ... He can get the run game going for them,” Charles said Thursday. “He had a great season opener and when the pass game isn’t going, he made sure the run game is going. That’s what you need. If something is not going, you need the other side to open up.

“And also he was making yards after contact and I think that’s important, too.”

However, Charles believes Edwards-Helaire also learned a lesson when he was injured during that game in New Orleans.

“I just think that as a running back, I like the tough yards, but you’ve got to know when to get down,” Charles said. “Because if you don’t know how to get down in the NFL, these guys will fall on you. And one of the games I saw, he was fighting for yards but you’ve also got to know when not to fight for yards.

“I think that’s why he got hurt against the Saints, he was fighting for too many yards. And I was like, ‘Oh man, I know you can’t do that.’”

Edwards-Helaire’s status for Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game is uncertain, but Charles likes the Chiefs’ chances against the Browns.

Charles, who played for the Chiefs from 2008-16, saw his share of playoff heartache, including the 45-44 loss to the Colts. But he is proud to be on the team that won a playoff game two years later at Houston, the Chiefs’ first postseason victory in more than two decades.

To Charles, that was the first step in changing the culture in Kansas City.

Two years ago, the Chiefs finally won a playoff game at home before losing to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs then broke through last year and won Super Bowl LIV.

“It was a cycle. It looked like you always have to wait your turn, but last year they finally did it,” Charles said. “And I’m just happy for coach Andy Reid. It’s been a long time coming for him. He’s got this under his belt. I think now they know how to prepare for the playoffs and get ready, and I know he’s going to prepare his team for the next round (Sunday).

“It’s like (Patriots coach Bill) Belichick. He got his run going and now I feel like it’s coach Andy Reid’s time. He’s a coach who can be in the playoffs every year just like Belichick was and he can compete for a championship every year because he’s got Pat Mahomes. They’ll always be contenders.”

Charles was in Miami Gardens, Florida, and got to watch the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in person. Charles admitted he was nervous when the Chiefs fell behind 20-10.

“It was amazing man when they came back. It was crazy,” Charles said. “It was like scary at the same time because they were down in the fourth quarter by almost two touchdowns and seeing them come back and winning, it was like we finally did it, I finally did it. I didn’t actually play a down, but I finally did it.”

Charles was doing interviews Thursday to highlight his partnership with Crown Royal and drinking responsibly.

“So make sure when you’re drinking your cocktail, be safe out there with family and friends. Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water in between your cocktails,” Charles said.

As fans learned at last year’s parade, the Chiefs consumed many alcoholic beverages. If there is a parade next month, Charles’ message is a simple one.

“They won’t want to drink water,” Charles said with a chuckle, “but hopefully they will.”