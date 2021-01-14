The latest injury updates on Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Sammy Watkins and the rest

A day after being on the practice field, Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire didn’t work out Thursday.

Edwards-Helaire, who was limited Wednesday with an ankle injury, joined wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf), rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (ankle) and tight end Deon Yelder (groin) as Chiefs unable to practice.

Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs’ leading rusher, suffered the ankle injury in Week 15 and missed the final two games of the regular season. If he can’t play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, the Chiefs will rely on a backfield consisting of Le’Veon Bell (knee), Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson.

Watkins and Gay missed a second straight day of practice, while Yelder sat out after being limited Wednesday.

Watkins’ continued absence places his availability for Sunday’s game in doubt. If he cannot play, Demarcus Robinson (back), Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle will need to step up alongside Tyreek Hill.

Watkins originally suffered the calf injury in Week 16 and didn’t play in Week 17. Gay suffered a high-ankle sprain in the regular-season finale.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton (foot, ankle) returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday after sitting out Wednesday.

Bell, Robinson, right tackle Mike Remmers (back), linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (knee) and cornerback Armani Watts (concussion) practiced fully for a second straight day.

For the Browns, tight end Stephen Carlson (groin) was added to the injury report as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. Tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring, knee), linebacker B.J. Goodson (shoulder) and tight end David Njoku (hamstring) missed a second consecutive day.

Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett (shoulder), defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (neck), center JC Tretter and guard Wyatt Teller (ankle) continued to be limited, while receiver Jarvis Landry (hip), linebacker Malcolm Smith (ankle) and running back D’Ernest Johnson (finger) put in a full practice.